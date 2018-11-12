Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 419.61%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

