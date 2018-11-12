Veru (VERU) versus CTI Industries (CTIB) Financial Survey

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Veru alerts:

5.2% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of CTI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of CTI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veru and CTI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 3 0 3.00 CTI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veru currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 439.57%. Given Veru’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than CTI Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Veru has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI Industries has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and CTI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -130.26% -38.09% -29.78% CTI Industries -2.32% -7.18% -1.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veru and CTI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $13.66 million 5.63 -$6.61 million ($0.25) -5.56 CTI Industries $56.24 million 0.25 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

CTI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Veru.

Summary

CTI Industries beats Veru on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc. operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation. The company's urology drug candidates include Tamsulosin delayed release sachet and Tamsulosin XR capsules that are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Solifenacin delayed release granules, which are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of overactive bladder. Its urology drug candidates also comprise Tadalafil-Finasteride combination capsules that are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms and enlarged prostate; VERU-944, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-722 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of male infertility caused by testicular dysfunction. The company's oncology drug candidate is VERU-111, a novel oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is under preclinical study for the treatment of metastatic prostate, breast, endometrial, ovarian, and other cancers. It also develops VERU-111/VERU-112, a novel oral agent targeting colchicine binding site that is under preclinical study for the treatment of gout and familial mediterranean fever. Veru Inc. serves agencies, non-government organizations, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies through distributors and retailers primarily in the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

CTI Industries Company Profile

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc brand; vacuum sealing machines under the Ziploc name; and valved resealable bags for vacuum storage use under the Zipvac brand name. In addition, the company offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; produces and distributes home organization and container products; assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line; and distribute party goods. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, and party goods stores, as well as florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, and independent sales representatives. CTI Industries Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.