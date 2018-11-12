VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 81,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 65.13 and a quick ratio of 65.13. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,561,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,255,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726,335 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,587 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,302,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,930 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

