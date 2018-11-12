Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Golar LNG worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

GLNG stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.01%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

