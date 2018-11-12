Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 541,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Marten Transport worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $19.79 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MRTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

