VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is Keystone Financial Group’s 6th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 235,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

