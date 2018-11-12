Viewray (VRAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRAY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viewray has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.79.

VRAY stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 185,948 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,850,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viewray by 1,100.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viewray by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Viewray by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

