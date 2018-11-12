Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 149.1% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 58.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,393,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $121,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

