Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 8,800 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

