Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,414 shares of company stock worth $201,001 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

