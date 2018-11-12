Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.42 Million in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,165,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 121,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $111.74 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

