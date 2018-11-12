Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 693,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 390,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,047,000 after acquiring an additional 196,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $73,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,174.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

