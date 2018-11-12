Visio Price Hits $0.0004 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded flat against the US dollar. Visio has a market capitalization of $22,779.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Visio alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00109136 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Visio

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,295,061 coins and its circulating supply is 51,295,061 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.