Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) CRO Sells $1,388,282.20 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 239,359 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 377,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,533.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,679,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 535,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) CRO Sells $1,388,282.20 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/vivint-solar-inc-vslr-cro-sells-1388282-20-in-stock.html.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.