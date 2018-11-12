Vivint Solar (VSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Solar Inc. is a provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The Company also offers photovoltaic installation software products and devices. Vivint Solar, Inc. is headquartered in Provo, Utah. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSLR. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The business had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,526.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 239,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $1,388,282.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 377,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,178 shares of company stock worth $2,365,768 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 312.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 217.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 402.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

