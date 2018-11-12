VMware, Inc. (VMW) Holdings Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 217.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $151,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $202,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $213,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.04.

VMW stock opened at $150.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total value of $3,803,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,923 shares in the company, valued at $62,665,845.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $229,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

