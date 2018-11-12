Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after purchasing an additional 323,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,182,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morningstar set a $96.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.16.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,181,612.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $105.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

