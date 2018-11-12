Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €9.30 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.54).

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €6.52 ($7.58) on Monday. Deutz has a 12 month low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €8.25 ($9.59).

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

