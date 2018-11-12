Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) a €3.25 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €3.25 ($3.78) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €3.55 ($4.13) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.98 ($3.47).

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.82 ($2.12) on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

