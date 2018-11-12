Warburg Research Reiterates “€25.20” Price Target for Rhoen Klinikum (RHK)

Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.75 ($32.27) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.62 ($27.46).

Rhoen Klinikum stock opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Friday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1-year low of €25.08 ($29.16) and a 1-year high of €32.12 ($37.35).

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

