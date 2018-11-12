WARP Price Tops $0.0677 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

WARP (CURRENCY:WARP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. WARP has a total market capitalization of $74,164.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WARP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WARP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WARP has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032278 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007211 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2016. WARP’s total supply is 1,095,224 coins. The Reddit community for WARP is /r/warpnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WARP’s official website is www.warpcoin.com. The official message board for WARP is www.warpcoin.com/forum. WARP’s official Twitter account is @warpcoin.

WARP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WARP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WARP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WARP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

