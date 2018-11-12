Waters Co. (WAT) Stake Increased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

WAT opened at $199.44 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

