WCOIN (WIN) Price Hits $0.0316

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One WCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. WCOIN has a market capitalization of $126,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00146845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00247469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $699.13 or 0.10898906 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WCOIN Profile

WCOIN’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

