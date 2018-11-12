WealthTrust Fairport LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $279.96 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

