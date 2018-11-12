Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) recently:

11/8/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $83.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx launched its second drug, Crysvita, in the United States to treat X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in April. We are optimistic on the drug’s uptake. The drug was also approved in the EU in February on a conditional basis. In May, the company announced positive phase II data from the drug in pediatric setting, but according to the FDA those were not sufficient to support an NDA. Thus, the company is in discussions with FDA and EMA, which would provide further clarity regarding whether an additional study would be required for the approval. The company also remains focused on its two-gene therapy programs — DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia. However, developmental or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q3 earnings release.”

10/7/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Ahead of the pending Phase 3 results for UX007 (trihep) in Glut1 DS expected sometime this quarter, we sifted through early data and market sizing assumptions to frame expectations and potential upside/downside on the event. Bottom line, while directly comparable data are limited to say the least (most similar pilot study only had an N of 6 and Phase 2 trials evaluated different endpoints), we believe a positive read- out is the most likely outcome given proof of concept data combined with seemingly reasonable powering assumptions. Between the recent pullback in shares (15% since 9/25) and our sense that this opportunity is not well understood by the market, we see risk/reward slightly skewed to the upside. Maintain OW.””

10/3/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx launched its second drug, Crysvita, in the United States to treat X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in April. We are optimistic on the drug’s uptake. The drug was also approved in the EU in February on a conditional basis. In May, the company announced positive phase II data from the drug in pediatric setting, but according to the FDA those were not sufficient to support an NDA. Thus, the company is in discussions with FDA and EMA, which would provide further clarity regarding whether an additional study would be required for the approval. The company also remains focused on its two-gene therapy programs — DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia. However,developmental or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital. “

9/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

RARE stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,418. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $1,417,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,319. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.