Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

10/31/2018 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/26/2018 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PAYC stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 746,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,940. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,728,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

