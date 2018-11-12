Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS):

11/2/2018 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

10/31/2018 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

10/29/2018 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2018 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

9/20/2018 – QTS Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2018 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $40.51 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,616.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 753,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

