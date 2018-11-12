Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $125.31 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.16% of Brunswick worth $125,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,873,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,227 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 425,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402,671 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,507,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Brunswick by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 795,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-125-31-million-stake-in-brunswick-co-bc.html.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.