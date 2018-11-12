Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 91,255 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 8.97% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $114,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

PSCH stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

