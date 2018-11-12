Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 77,902 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,902 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $127,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

