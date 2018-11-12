WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $6.03 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 299,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $54.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $6.03 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/wescap-management-group-inc-has-6-03-million-position-in-schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm.html.

