WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 296 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 799,844 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $192,594,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 92.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.86.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $207.90 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

