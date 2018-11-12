Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Receives $9.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WAIR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 197,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wesco Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

