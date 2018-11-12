WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $21,047,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 289,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $128.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $120.02 and a 52 week high of $142.14.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

