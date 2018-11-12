Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 844,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,811,000 after buying an additional 424,800 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 263,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 236,245 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 762,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $44.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/wharton-business-group-llc-sells-2145-shares-of-spdr-sp-bank-etf-kbe.html.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.