Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,805,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

