Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Target Co. (TGT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $229,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.2% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $86.87 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cowen upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

