Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,570 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 92.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $224.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/whitener-capital-management-inc-purchases-1570-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.