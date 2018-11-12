Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,382.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 418,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $76.00 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $82.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

