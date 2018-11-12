Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 0.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,919,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 3,785,114 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 556.2% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,000,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 2,543,664 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 227.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,574,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,906,000 after buying an additional 2,483,903 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,087,000 after buying an additional 2,375,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 281.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,863,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 2,111,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,483. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

