Wincanton (WIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wincanton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 185.25 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

