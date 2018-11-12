WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 60,411 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1,680.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,006 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

AKAM opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

