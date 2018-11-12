WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1,367.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,069 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE:DRE opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

