WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $5.67 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $356.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “$367.74” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.95.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762 over the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

