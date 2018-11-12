Wood & Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Wood & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

“WWD reported a solid FY4Q18, and in our view, a better FY19 guide (given balance), with Industrial segment returning to organic growth of ~6% forecast, as no markets project as dragging on favorable markets, and notably following three years of organic declines (variously mixed earlier in that period; lately punctuated by diminished Industrial Gas Turbine sector, mainly heavy duty, as well as WWD’s renewables mix exposure). Aerospace results and outlook remain a picture of healthy expansion. As Industrial markets collectively turn, key watch items include prospects for core OM expansion and leverage, and organic opportunity from end customer product mix to favor WWD’s content wins.”,” Wood & Company’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $859,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,348.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 9,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $731,622.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,942. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,844,000 after purchasing an additional 129,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,022,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

