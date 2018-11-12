Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $859,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,348.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $303,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,942. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.