WPP (WPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.59

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 15390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $1.4595 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. WPP’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

