WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of WPX Energy worth $80,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in WPX Energy by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,070,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WPX Energy by 2,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,689,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,946 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,397,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,708,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 999,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.34.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/wpx-energy-inc-wpx-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.