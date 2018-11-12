Wright Medical Group (WMGI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

WMGI opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Peter Cooke sold 20,662 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $604,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,284. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

