X-Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $504,341.00 (XCASH)

X-Cash (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. X-Cash has a market cap of $504,341.00 and $5,210.00 worth of X-Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, X-Cash has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

X-Cash Coin Profile

X-Cash (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-Cash’s total supply is 53,709,266,334 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,266,334 coins. The Reddit community for X-Cash is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-Cash’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-Cash’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-Cash

X-Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

